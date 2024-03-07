I will drag Akufo-Addo before Supreme Court if he fails to assent to anti-gay bill 14 days after he receives it – NDC MP

South Dayi Member of Parliament (MP), Rockson Dafeamekpor has vowed to sue President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if he fails to assent the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill into law.

According to him, he will drag the President to the Supreme Court to compel him to assent to the anti-gay bill if it is not done two weeks after the bill is presented to him.

"As soon as we remit this to his office, time will begin to count and after 14 days if he doesn’t exercise responsibility, I’m going back to the Supreme Court to compel him to perform his constitutional function. I will suit the President," Rockson Dafeamekpor said.

Parliament last week passed the anti-gay bill after three years of debate.

Although there is overwhelming support for the bill, there are concerns about the prescribed prison sentence in the bill.

Others also believe the bill is harsh and an affront to human rights.

For the Ministry of Finance, there will be financial and economic consequences if President Akufo-Addo assents the bill into law.

In a paper sent to the President, the Ministry said the country is likely to lose US$3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years.

It added that for 2024, Ghana will lose US$600 million in budget support and US$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund.

The paper said this would negatively impact Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability as these inflows are expected to shore up the country’s reserve position.