Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

I will drag Akufo-Addo before Supreme Court if he fails to assent to anti-gay bill 14 days after he receives it – NDC MP

Headlines South Dayi MP, Rockson Dafeamekpor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
South Dayi MP, Rockson Dafeamekpor

South Dayi Member of Parliament (MP), Rockson Dafeamekpor has vowed to sue President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo if he fails to assent the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill into law.

According to him, he will drag the President to the Supreme Court to compel him to assent to the anti-gay bill if it is not done two weeks after the bill is presented to him.

"As soon as we remit this to his office, time will begin to count and after 14 days if he doesn’t exercise responsibility, I’m going back to the Supreme Court to compel him to perform his constitutional function. I will suit the President," Rockson Dafeamekpor said.

Parliament last week passed the anti-gay bill after three years of debate.

Although there is overwhelming support for the bill, there are concerns about the prescribed prison sentence in the bill.

Others also believe the bill is harsh and an affront to human rights.

For the Ministry of Finance, there will be financial and economic consequences if President Akufo-Addo assents the bill into law.

In a paper sent to the President, the Ministry said the country is likely to lose US$3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years.

It added that for 2024, Ghana will lose US$600 million in budget support and US$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund.

The paper said this would negatively impact Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability as these inflows are expected to shore up the country’s reserve position.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

John Ampontuah Kumah has died John Ampontuah Kumah is dead

1 hour ago

The Legions: Newly launched youth-led advocacy group aims to elevate political conversation in Ghana The Legions: Newly launched youth-led advocacy group aims to elevate political c...

1 hour ago

South Dayi MP, Rockson Dafeamekpor I will drag Akufo-Addo before Supreme Court if he fails to assent to anti-gay bi...

1 hour ago

Mr. Kwame Pianim Leave Ghana’s economy alone; sanction Speaker Bagbin, 275 MPs who passed anti-LG...

1 hour ago

Gabby Otchere-Darko, leading member of the NPP ‘Rotating Independence Day celebrations has been brilliant; it must be continued...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addos loud silence on our plight a highest form of insensitivity, dereliction of duty — Dam spillage victims Akufo-Addo’s loud silence on our plight a highest form of insensitivity, dereli...

1 hour ago

Dam spillage: Victims yet to receive 40, GHC380 anounced disbursement — Mepe Development Association Dam spillage: ‘Victims yet to receive $40, GHC380 anounced disbursement’ — Mepe ...

1 hour ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo Yielding to imposition of Western nonsense and celebrating Independence every ye...

5 hours ago

72 people collapse during 67th Independence parade in Tamale 72 people collapse during 67th Independence parade in Tamale

5 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa ‘Ghana needs a better blueprint for economic revival from Akufo-Addo’s replaceme...

Just in....
body-container-line