'Ghana needs a better blueprint for economic revival from Akufo-Addo's replacement' — Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa
Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa, has called for bolder economic thinking from the next President of Ghana.

He said President Nana Akufo-Addo's planned aluminium and salt mining projects will not be enough to undo economic problems built up under his administration.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, following President Akufo-Addo’s Independence Day speech at Koforidua, Mr. Cudjoe said "We need a better blueprint for economic revival from his [Akufo-Addo's] replacement. I am still listening and looking through the offerings from the Bawumia and Mahama camps especially."

He noted both Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and John Mahama—the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2024 polls are proposing "some good things" but IMANI's role is to "diagnostically cost which set of ideas will cost us the least."

Mr. Cudjoe's comments come after Akufo-Addo acknowledged "shortcomings" in his government's handling of the economy.

But the IMANI Africa head said the president's plans for an integrated aluminium industry and ambitious salt mining project would require deeper private sector involvement to truly transform the economy.

