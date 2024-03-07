Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Informal Waste Workers call on Akufo-Addo for urgent support and recognition

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli II Contributor
Social News Informal Waste Workers call on Akufo-Addo for urgent support and recognition
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Madam Lydia Bamfo, the National President of the Informal Waste Workers and Borla Taxi Tricycle Association, is calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prioritize the challenges faced by Informal Waste Workers.

This plea comes in a bid to align with the President's vision of making Accra the cleanest city in West Africa.

During an interview at an event organized by Green Africa Youth (GAYO) and Borla Taxi & Tricycle Association, where a long life insurance policy was granted to 200 Informal Waste workers in Accra, Madam Lydia Bamfo underscored the importance of government intervention to address critical issues affecting these workers.

Emphasizing the need for materials recovery facilities and accessible landfill sites for waste disposal, Madam Lydia Bamfo shed light on the challenges faced by workers, particularly in accessing healthcare. She urged the government to implement measures to enhance their working conditions.

The Chairperson of the Borlar Taxi and Tricycle Association (BTTA), Lydia Bamfo, expressed concern about the significant health challenges waste workers confront daily. Describing the associated stigma as unfortunate, embarrassing, and dehumanizing, she highlighted the urgent need for government recognition and action.

Max .H. Jumbo, the General Secretary of Informal Waste Workers, highlighted the pivotal role of waste pickers in supporting the formal sector for effective solid waste management in Ghana. He emphasized the daily challenges faced by workers at landfill sites, including exposure to toxic substances that endanger their lives.

“We face a lot of challenges during our operations at the landfill sites. When it comes to the aspect of health, we inhale a lot of toxic substances on a daily basis which puts our lives at risk. We need government support," Max .H. Jumbo stated.

This call from the Informal Waste Workers spotlights the necessity for urgent government attention to enhance the health, working conditions, and overall well-being of these indispensable contributors to waste management in the country.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

National Cathedral: Ablakwa calls for dissolution of Board of Trustees, closure of Secretariat National Cathedral: Ablakwa calls for dissolution of Board of Trustees, closure ...

2 hours ago

'My gov't will stop at nothing to restore normalcy to Akosombo flood victims' — Akufo-Addo 'My gov't will stop at nothing to restore normalcy to Akosombo flood victims' — ...

2 hours ago

Border attack forces over 200 residents to seek refuge in Ghana's North East Region Border attack forces over 200 residents to seek refuge in Ghana's North East Reg...

2 hours ago

Tetteh Quarshie was from Osu not Mampong — GaDangme Council schools Akufo-Addo Tetteh Quarshie was from Osu not Mampong — GaDangme Council schools Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Gbewaa Palace frowns on plans to rename Tamale International Airport after Yakubu Tali Gbewaa Palace frowns on plans to rename Tamale International Airport after Yakub...

2 hours ago

Mahama presents running mate to NDC Council of Elders today Mahama presents running mate to NDC Council of Elders today

2 hours ago

National Cathedral project is work in progress – NPP National Cathedral project is work in progress – NPP

2 hours ago

Lets wean ourselves off foreign aids, empty slogans – CPP Let’s wean ourselves off foreign aids, empty slogans – CPP

2 hours ago

EC to hold IPAC meeting today amid controversy over electoral calendar EC to hold IPAC meeting today amid controversy over electoral calendar

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo buying time to escape signing anti-gay bill – Ahmed Ibrahim Akufo-Addo buying time to escape signing anti-gay bill – Ahmed Ibrahim

Just in....
body-container-line