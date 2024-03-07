Informal Waste Workers call on Akufo-Addo for urgent support and recognition

Madam Lydia Bamfo, the National President of the Informal Waste Workers and Borla Taxi Tricycle Association, is calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prioritize the challenges faced by Informal Waste Workers.

This plea comes in a bid to align with the President's vision of making Accra the cleanest city in West Africa.

During an interview at an event organized by Green Africa Youth (GAYO) and Borla Taxi & Tricycle Association, where a long life insurance policy was granted to 200 Informal Waste workers in Accra, Madam Lydia Bamfo underscored the importance of government intervention to address critical issues affecting these workers.

Emphasizing the need for materials recovery facilities and accessible landfill sites for waste disposal, Madam Lydia Bamfo shed light on the challenges faced by workers, particularly in accessing healthcare. She urged the government to implement measures to enhance their working conditions.

The Chairperson of the Borlar Taxi and Tricycle Association (BTTA), Lydia Bamfo, expressed concern about the significant health challenges waste workers confront daily. Describing the associated stigma as unfortunate, embarrassing, and dehumanizing, she highlighted the urgent need for government recognition and action.

Max .H. Jumbo, the General Secretary of Informal Waste Workers, highlighted the pivotal role of waste pickers in supporting the formal sector for effective solid waste management in Ghana. He emphasized the daily challenges faced by workers at landfill sites, including exposure to toxic substances that endanger their lives.

“We face a lot of challenges during our operations at the landfill sites. When it comes to the aspect of health, we inhale a lot of toxic substances on a daily basis which puts our lives at risk. We need government support," Max .H. Jumbo stated.

This call from the Informal Waste Workers spotlights the necessity for urgent government attention to enhance the health, working conditions, and overall well-being of these indispensable contributors to waste management in the country.