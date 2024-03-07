Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

72 people collapse during 67th Independence parade in Tamale

Social News 72 people collapse during 67th Independence parade in Tamale
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A total of 72 people collapsed during the 67th Independence Parade at the Tamale Jubilee Park on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Those who collapsed included students, service personnel and soldiers, who are said to have suffered from severe dehydration from the harsh weather conditions that characterized the day.

The students and personnel stood in the scorching sun for hours and it is believed that might have resulted in their collapse.

As part of the paramedic staff tasked to render first aid at the regional Independence Day parade, the northern regional boss of the Ghana Red Cross Society, Yakubu Amin Abukari, said all 72 people have since been resuscitated.

The parade was graced by the northern regional minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu, mayor of Tamale, Sule Salifu among other dignitaries.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

National Cathedral: Ablakwa calls for dissolution of Board of Trustees, closure of Secretariat National Cathedral: Ablakwa calls for dissolution of Board of Trustees, closure ...

2 hours ago

'My gov't will stop at nothing to restore normalcy to Akosombo flood victims' — Akufo-Addo 'My gov't will stop at nothing to restore normalcy to Akosombo flood victims' — ...

2 hours ago

Border attack forces over 200 residents to seek refuge in Ghana's North East Region Border attack forces over 200 residents to seek refuge in Ghana's North East Reg...

2 hours ago

Tetteh Quarshie was from Osu not Mampong — GaDangme Council schools Akufo-Addo Tetteh Quarshie was from Osu not Mampong — GaDangme Council schools Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Gbewaa Palace frowns on plans to rename Tamale International Airport after Yakubu Tali Gbewaa Palace frowns on plans to rename Tamale International Airport after Yakub...

2 hours ago

Mahama presents running mate to NDC Council of Elders today Mahama presents running mate to NDC Council of Elders today

2 hours ago

National Cathedral project is work in progress – NPP National Cathedral project is work in progress – NPP

2 hours ago

Lets wean ourselves off foreign aids, empty slogans – CPP Let’s wean ourselves off foreign aids, empty slogans – CPP

2 hours ago

EC to hold IPAC meeting today amid controversy over electoral calendar EC to hold IPAC meeting today amid controversy over electoral calendar

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo buying time to escape signing anti-gay bill – Ahmed Ibrahim Akufo-Addo buying time to escape signing anti-gay bill – Ahmed Ibrahim

Just in....
body-container-line