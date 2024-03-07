Modern Ghana logo
African Games: Ghana qualifies for round 16 after defeating Uganda

1 HOUR AGO

Ghana's female national Table Tennis team – Black Loopers have qualified for the round of 16 after beating their Ugandan counterparts 3-2 at the on-going 13 African Games in Accra International Conference Centre.

The hard-fought victory puts Ghana a step away from winning its first medal at the African Games 2023.

They would be playing South Africa on Thursday in a crucial encounter for a place in the semi-finals.

However, the team lost to reigning African champions Egypt, before displaying a spirited performance to advance to the next stage of the competition.

13-year old Juanita Borteye defeated Shanitah Namaala 3-0 while Cynthia Kwabi beat Judith Nangonzi 3-0.

Celia Baah-Danso also beat Jemimah Kakawala 3-2, but Cynthia Kwabi and Celia Baah-Danso had earlier lost a game each to their Ugandan opponents.

Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, and Tunisia have also booked their spots in the semifinal.

In the men's team category, Egypt emerged leader in group A, after beating Ethiopia and Gabon 3-0 each, while Nigeria, drawn in group B alongside DR Congo and Mauritania had a 3-0 win over the two teams to top the group.

Algeria also beat Angola and Guinea with a 3-0 margin to progress to the last eight, while Tunisia defeated Cote d'Ivoire and Kenya to progress.

Madagascar edged Ghana and Sudan to join the League of the Elite Teams in the quarterfinal.

Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, and Tunisia have booked their spots in the semifinal round of the event after topping their groups while they await the second-place teams in the four groups to determine the semifinal pairing.

Play resumes on Thursday 7th March at the Accra International Conference Centre where Table Tennis matches are taking place.

GNA

