Gomoa Central District Assembly celebrates 67th Independence Day Anniversary

The Gomoa Central District Assembly last Wednesday joined Ghanaians to celebrate the 67th Independence Day Anniversary at Gomoa Afransi with a call for all hands on deck to improve the standard of living of the people in rural communities across the country.

"After 67 years of independence, our country especially in our rural communities are still battling with some basic development challenges.

"We therefore need to come together as one people with common destiny and fashion strategies to deal with these challenges facing our people in deprived areas devoid of partisan rancor and acrimony."

These were contained in an address delivered by the Gomoa Central District Chief Executive, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo on behalf of the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo to mark the occasion.

"Following the adoption of democracy as our system of government, the country has made important milestones in our quest to become a free and prosperous country within the West African sub-region.

"Today, Ghana is considered a beacon of hope in democratic practice in Africa. Under the 4th Republic, our nation has become a stable democratic country with a history of successful political transactions with guaranteed Human Rights, free press as well as independent judiciary.

"The implication is that democracy runs through our daily lives specifically through increased attention by our leaders, the protection of human Human Rights and Civil liberties, sound economic policies to the provision of public services.

"Indeed, democracy in Ghana under the 4th Republic has really created opportunities for representation and participation for the citizenry. Our country's economic, societal and political future be armed with a promise as the nation continues to shine and make its way as an example of best democratic rule in the committee of developing nations in Africa and beyond," Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo noted.

On development projects in the Gomoa Central District, the DCE noted that several education infrastructures have been carried out throughout the schools in the vicinity.

He mentioned the construction of 1 no. 2-unit kindergarten block at Gomoa Nsuem and Awombrew respectively. Construction of a 6-unit classroom block at Gomoa Ayensuadze, construction of 1 no. 3-unit classroom block at Gomoa Oguaakrom and supply and distribution of 1,500 dual desks to all the Basic Schools in the District to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo further disclosed that several health facilities are being provided for the people including the Agenda 111 District Hospital and a Polyclinic at Gomoa Abonyi.

The DCE cautioned the youth against Hard drugs alcoholism and other harmful substances.

In all, 21 Public and Private Basic Schools , 3 Senior High Schools and some Cardet Cops drawn from the District took part in the parade.

In attendance were Gomoa Central District Director of Education, Madam Theodora Abalo, Service Commanders, Assembly Members as well as the Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Ernest Quarm.