06.03.2024 Education

GES declares Thursday as holiday for school children

06.03.2024 LISTEN

Ghana Education Service (GES) has declared Thursday, March 7, 2024, as a holiday for all school children in the country.

This decision was made to allow the children to rest after their rigorous preparation for the Independence Day Anniversary Parade held on Wednesday, March 6.

Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of the Public Relations Unit of GES, in a statement, urged parents and guardians to take note of this directive and act accordingly.

“It is announced for the information of all schools and the general public that Thursday, 7th March has been declared a holiday for all school children in Ghana. School resumes fully on Friday 811, March 2024. All parents and guardians are therefore to take note.”

Ghana celebrated its 67th Independence Day on Wednesday with a national parade in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

The event was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Speaker of Parliament, and various diplomats as well as Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, who was the guest speaker.

Parades were also held at the local levels by the various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies.

At the national level, the celebration was vibrant, with participants from nine Public and Private Basic Schools, as well as three leading Senior High Schools within the Municipality. The event, themed “Our Democracy Our Pride,” was held at the newly commissioned Koforidua Youth Resource Center, a 5,000-seater facility.

