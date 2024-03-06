Modern Ghana logo
Rule of law needed for economic prosperity — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to work relentlessly to promote the rule of law.

“I must mention another important ingredient in the democratic structure, which is needed for economic prosperity, which is the rule of law.

“Businesses can only prosper in an atmosphere that guarantees the rule of law,” he emphasised.

The President was addressing the 67th independence anniversary parade at Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

He stated that the rule of law was not an alien concept and could not be applied selectively.

“For it to be effective, and have a positive influence, it must be applicable to all aspects of our lives, and to all of us; on the streets, in offices and workplaces; to junior officials, and Chief Executives, to traditional leaders and Members of Parliament, to famous artistes and footballers and, yes, to the President,” he explained.

President Akufo-Addo argued that the country cannot achieve prosperity without it following the rule of law.

“There are a few amongst us who equate the freedom that was proclaimed at the arrival of independence with the freedom to ignore the rules and regulations that should guide our lives, “he stated.

He emphasised the link between aspirations for prosperity and the discipline required for the rule of law.

“Fellow Ghanaians, on the day we celebrate our nationhood, we cannot and should not leave out a reference to the physical state of the land that constitutes Ghana.

“We cannot claim to love Ghana when we treat with such disdain and total careless abandon, the forests, the rivers, the vegetation, the creatures and the soils that make up Ghana.”

President Akufo-Addo said there was a need to change how people used the land, adding that “future generations would not recognise the Ghana they read about in the land we bequeath to them.”

Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, who was the Guest of Honour, lauded his Ghanaian counterpart for his exemplary leadership.

The independence anniversary celebration was on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride”.

GNA

