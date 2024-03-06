Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Democracies are founded on credible elections – UW/R Minister 

Social News Democracies are founded on credible elections – UWR Minister
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has observed that credible elections are the building blocks of a strong democracy, and the Electoral Commission (EC) has the responsibility to ensure the conduct of credible elections in the country.

He said the government was doing its part to ensure the smooth operation of the EC and added that political parties in the country also had the responsibility of demonstrating that, “elections are not a do-or-die affair.”

Dr Salih made the observation in Lawra on Wednesday in his address to mark the Upper West Regional commemoration of Ghana's 67th Independence Day on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride”.

He indicated that peace and development were bed-fellows saying, “Where there is no peace, there cannot be any meaningful development.”

Dr Salih acknowledged the shortcomings and difficulties in practising multi-party democracy but said Ghanaians had exhibited an admirable commitment to multi-party democracy without falling for the urge to resort to a violent takeover of an elected government.

“I wish to take this opportunity to remind all of us that we must guard against utterances that provoke confrontation or violence.

The Government has, over the years, demonstrated its commitment to assisting the Electoral Commission in conducting credible, free, and fair elections,” he added.

He also encouraged the people of the region to ensure that peace prevailed in the region to contribute towards ensuring sustainable democracy and development of the region and the country at large.

Eight contingents made up of security personnel; 35 schools comprising 14 primary schools, 17 Junior High Schools, three Senior High Schools and a tertiary institution; two cadet groups from the Lawra and Eremon Senior High Technical Schools; GNAT Ladies and the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association in Lawra took part in the parade.

Scores of people including the Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Regional and Municipal Heads of Departments, students, and members of the public witnessed the spectacular performance of the parade.

36202464135-j4eq27t2gb-independence-celebration-lawra1

Captain Kwesi Arthur Barnes of the 10th Mechanised Battalion commanded the parade with band service from the Customs Regimental Band from Accra and the 10th Mechanised Battalion Band.

There was also a procession of armoured vehicles and military security dogs during the event.

Eremon Senior High Technical School emerged winner in the SHSs category, Pentecost Preparatory JHS won in that category while the Lawra E/A Primary School won in the primary school category.

Some deserving individuals including workers of Zoomlion Ghana in the Municipality were acknowledged and rewarded for their diverse contribution to the development of the Lawra Municipality.

GNA

Top Stories

6 hours ago

Well never abandon victims of Akosombo dam spillage – Akufo-Addo We’ll never abandon victims of Akosombo dam spillage – Akufo-Addo

6 hours ago

Independence without prosperity meaningless — Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Independence without prosperity meaningless — Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong 

6 hours ago

Full Text: Akufo-Addos speech at 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua Full Text: Akufo-Addo’s speech at 67th Independence Day celebration in Koforidua

6 hours ago

Our electoral system not perfect but every election has been an improvement on the previous one – President Akufo-Addo Our electoral system not perfect but every election has been an improvement on t...

6 hours ago

We've overcome our difficult economic challenges – Akufo-Addo We've overcome our difficult economic challenges – Akufo-Addo

6 hours ago

Six-year-old girl shakes crowd with marching skills Six-year-old girl shakes crowd with marching skills

6 hours ago

Mahamas 24-hour economy is political gimmick, undoable – Kojo Frimpong Mahama’s ‘24-hour economy’ is political gimmick, undoable – Kojo Frimpong   

6 hours ago

President Ouattara commends Akufo-Addos leadership, achievements in spite of global crisis President Ouattara commends Akufo-Addo’s leadership, achievements in spite of gl...

6 hours ago

Ghana owes it to rest of Africa to shine – Akufo-Addo Ghana owes it to rest of Africa to shine – Akufo-Addo

6 hours ago

National Cathedral Project: Ablakwa, Sam George, other NDC MPs commission most expensive hole in the world to ridicule NPP gov't National Cathedral Project: Ablakwa, Sam George, other NDC MPs ‘commission’ most...

Just in....
body-container-line