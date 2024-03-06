Democracies are founded on credible elections – UW/R Minister 

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister, has observed that credible elections are the building blocks of a strong democracy, and the Electoral Commission (EC) has the responsibility to ensure the conduct of credible elections in the country.

He said the government was doing its part to ensure the smooth operation of the EC and added that political parties in the country also had the responsibility of demonstrating that, “elections are not a do-or-die affair.”

Dr Salih made the observation in Lawra on Wednesday in his address to mark the Upper West Regional commemoration of Ghana's 67th Independence Day on the theme: “Our Democracy, Our Pride”.

He indicated that peace and development were bed-fellows saying, “Where there is no peace, there cannot be any meaningful development.”

Dr Salih acknowledged the shortcomings and difficulties in practising multi-party democracy but said Ghanaians had exhibited an admirable commitment to multi-party democracy without falling for the urge to resort to a violent takeover of an elected government.

“I wish to take this opportunity to remind all of us that we must guard against utterances that provoke confrontation or violence.

The Government has, over the years, demonstrated its commitment to assisting the Electoral Commission in conducting credible, free, and fair elections,” he added.

He also encouraged the people of the region to ensure that peace prevailed in the region to contribute towards ensuring sustainable democracy and development of the region and the country at large.

Eight contingents made up of security personnel; 35 schools comprising 14 primary schools, 17 Junior High Schools, three Senior High Schools and a tertiary institution; two cadet groups from the Lawra and Eremon Senior High Technical Schools; GNAT Ladies and the Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association in Lawra took part in the parade.

Scores of people including the Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Regional and Municipal Heads of Departments, students, and members of the public witnessed the spectacular performance of the parade.

Captain Kwesi Arthur Barnes of the 10th Mechanised Battalion commanded the parade with band service from the Customs Regimental Band from Accra and the 10th Mechanised Battalion Band.

There was also a procession of armoured vehicles and military security dogs during the event.

Eremon Senior High Technical School emerged winner in the SHSs category, Pentecost Preparatory JHS won in that category while the Lawra E/A Primary School won in the primary school category.

Some deserving individuals including workers of Zoomlion Ghana in the Municipality were acknowledged and rewarded for their diverse contribution to the development of the Lawra Municipality.

GNA