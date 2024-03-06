President Ouattara commends Akufo-Addo’s leadership, achievements in spite of global crisis

Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's leadership and achievement in spite of global social and economic challenges.

He also praised the commitment to regional economic integration during Prez Akufo-Addo's tenure as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“You did an exceptional and outstanding job and I did not want you to leave…I wanted you to continue for many, many years,” Mr Ouattara said about Prez Akufo-Addo's ECOWAS leadership in a brief address at Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebration at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

President Ouattara, as Guest of Honour, said Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire were bound by geography, history, friendship and culture, hence the “great joy” to join the celebration.

Satisfied with the friendship and solidarity between both nations, he thanked the country's leadership for contributing to the success of the 2023 African Cup of Nations, which ended in February 2024, hosted by Côte d’Ivoire, and again praised Ghana for showing the way to “independence, dignity and pride” for the past 67 years.

The 67th Independence Day celebration was themed: “Our Democracy, Our Pride”, to reflect the nation's commitment to multi-party democracy throughout the years.

The parade at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre was attended by traditional rulers, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, and the Diplomatic Corps.

It was President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's last celebration in his final term as President of the Republic.

