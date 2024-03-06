National Cathedral Project: Ablakwa, Sam George, other NDC MPs ‘commission’ most expensive hole in the world to ridicule NPP gov't

In a satirical move aimed at drawing attention to what they perceive as governmental shortcomings, opposition Members of Parliament led by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, undertook the symbolic commissioning of the uncompleted National Cathedral project.

Originally scheduled for commissioning on March 6, as announced by former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the 2021 budget statement, the National Cathedral has faced criticism, particularly from minority MPs, regarding its expenditure.

Efforts by the opposition MPs to access the construction site, where the controversial cathedral stands, were initially obstructed by security personnel, preventing them from delivering a statement at the location.

Despite being barred from entering the site, the minority MPs reached an agreement with security personnel to stand at the entrance, where they planned to conduct a press conference expressing their discontent with the ongoing project and its associated costs.

The symbolic act of commissioning the uncompleted National Cathedral served to highlight their critique of the government's handling of the project.

Sam George, MP for Ningo-Prampram, emphasized their stance, stating, “When the act of parliament had to grind on him [Ofori-Atta], he had to come and beg. Your instructions are that we should not enter, we will not enter, we will stand at the entrance.”

Subsequently, the MPs proceeded to symbolically cut a sod to commission the Cathedral on behalf of President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, and Ken Ofori-Atta.

The gesture, accompanied by satirical remarks, aimed to draw attention to what the opposition perceives as the project's extravagant nature and the government's handling thereof.

“We commission this expensive hole, on behalf of Dr Bawumia, President Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta,” Sam George declared.