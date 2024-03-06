The greatest challenge remains the provision of good quality education to all of Ghana’s children – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is elated that his government through the implementation of the Free Senior High School programme is addressing barriers to education in the country.

According to him, the greatest challenge Ghana faces today is providing good quality education to all children and young people in the country.

Delivering his address at the 67th Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, March 6, President Akufo-Addo said it is important that Ghanaian children receive the best education.

“The greatest challenge remains the provision of good quality education to all of Ghana’s children and young people. We have a lot to be proud of, but we have more work to do. I am happy that, through the implementation of the Free Senior High School policy, we are removing financial barriers to education, unlocking the potential of thousands of young Ghanaians, and laying the foundation for a brighter future for our country.

“This year, we have seen the highest ever enrolment of first-year students into senior high school in our nation’s history, that is five hundred and three thousand (503,000) students, a clear indication of the widespread embrace of the Free Senior High School Policy.

“We should be able to offer every Ghanaian child the best education there can be, and, having completed High School, our children should be equipped with skills that make them prepared to face the modern world,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

The President further noted that it is important for schools in the country to prepare children and young people to be comfortable with science and technology.

He said schools must churn out graduates who will be ready to compete in the modern economy.

This year’s Independence Day celebration was held at the Koforidua Youth and Sports Resource Centre.

President Akufo-Addo and leading members of his government were joined by the President of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara as the Special Guest of Honour.