Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Kadjebi DCE advises students to eschew hooliganism

Social News Kadjebi DCE advises students to eschew hooliganism
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, has advised students to eschew hooliganism and rather concentrate on their education to show appreciation to society.

Mr Agbanyo gave the advice during the 67th Independence Day parade at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The DCE encouraged the citizenry to appreciate the present peace and stability in the country and guard against any act that would derail the peace and tranquility.

“Let us remain the beacon of democracy in Africa,” he said.

He called on the populace to reflect on the country’s democratic journey and helped deepen it by participating in the processes at all levels.

Mr Agbanyo said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government had done a lot in the educational sector, citing the Free Senior High School (FSHS), capitation grant increment, School Feeding Programme, among others.

Twenty-nine Schools, including three SHS and 26 Basic Schools participated in the Independence Day parade.

Present were Mr Seth Seyram Deh, the Kadjebi District Director of Education, Mr Yao Gomado, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency, Mr Cletus Chevure, Kadjebi District Coordinating Director, among other dignitaries.

GNA

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo The greatest challenge remains the provision of good quality education to all of...

47 minutes ago

President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo As long as there is poverty and injustice anywhere in Ghana, our work is not don...

47 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Independence Day: ‘Ghana cannot hope for prosperity without rule of law’ — Akufo...

47 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Independence Day: ‘Ghana still has work to do on education despite free SHS prog...

3 hours ago

Alassane Ouattara arrives in Koforidua for Ghana's 67th Independence Day Celebration Alassane Ouattara arrives in Koforidua for Ghana's 67th Independence Day Celebra...

3 hours ago

Coalition of CSOs call for review of 1V1D initiative Coalition of CSOs call for review of 1V1D initiative

3 hours ago

Kwesi Pratt Jr. Anti-LGBTQ bill: It’s annoying to instruct our President; who do you think you a...

3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Independence Day: ‘With unity, one purpose, we can build a brighter Ghana’ — Baw...

4 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ bill: We shouldn't let religion, social status just influence us to rash things; let's have dispassionate conversation —KSefa Kayi Anti-LGBTQ bill: We shouldn't let religion, social status just influence us to r...

Just in....
body-container-line