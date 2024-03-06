Kadjebi DCE advises students to eschew hooliganism

The Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, has advised students to eschew hooliganism and rather concentrate on their education to show appreciation to society.

Mr Agbanyo gave the advice during the 67th Independence Day parade at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The DCE encouraged the citizenry to appreciate the present peace and stability in the country and guard against any act that would derail the peace and tranquility.

“Let us remain the beacon of democracy in Africa,” he said.

He called on the populace to reflect on the country’s democratic journey and helped deepen it by participating in the processes at all levels.

Mr Agbanyo said the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government had done a lot in the educational sector, citing the Free Senior High School (FSHS), capitation grant increment, School Feeding Programme, among others.

Twenty-nine Schools, including three SHS and 26 Basic Schools participated in the Independence Day parade.

Present were Mr Seth Seyram Deh, the Kadjebi District Director of Education, Mr Yao Gomado, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency, Mr Cletus Chevure, Kadjebi District Coordinating Director, among other dignitaries.

GNA