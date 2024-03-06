Independence Day: ‘With unity, one purpose, we can build a brighter Ghana’ — Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on Ghanaians to come together in unity as the country marks its 67th Independence Day anniversary.

In his Independence Day message on Wednesday, March 5, Dr. Bawumia said unity will be crucial to building a brighter future for Ghana.

"So much has been achieved in the past 67 years since independence, but there is still so much more to be done," said Dr. Bawumia.

He added: "With unity and one purpose, it is possible we can build a brighter Ghana for all citizens and the next generation."

Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule on March 6, 1957 through a vibrant leadership led by Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Since then, the country has made progress in several areas like education, healthcare and infrastructure development.

However, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged that considerable challenges still remain, especially in delivering prosperity and opportunities for all Ghanaians.

"If we stand together as one people with one goal, we can overcome any challenges and ensure a better quality of life for Ghanaians," the vice president stated.

The VP was accompanied by his wife Samira and NPP campaign members at the Independence Day event being held at Koforidua, the capital of the Eastern region.

It is being attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, special guest of honour Alassane Quattara—President of Ivory Coast, politicians, chiefs and religious leaders from across the country.