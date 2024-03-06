'Huhudious' NDC is the reason for Ghana's long economic suffering — Prof Mike Oquaye

Former Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Michael Oquaye has placed the blame squarely on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Ghana's prolonged economic difficulties.

In a write-up, Prof. Oquaye recalled that Ghana had a robust industrial base with controlling interests in over 350 state-owned enterprises as of December 31, 1981.

However, he claims the NDC administration that took power through a coup in the same year "wiped out" the entire industrial base through a "huhudious divestiture program" between 1981 to 2001.

The former Speaker listed several state-owned enterprises and assets the NDC inherited but collapsed or sold off, including cement factories, hotels, railways, airlines, banks and other factories.

By the time the PNDC/NDC left office in 2001 after 19 years in power, Prof. Oquaye alleges they had "either collapsed or sold everything to themselves".

He questions how the same party is now "mocking 1D1F, and digitization of the economy and asking the NPP to create decent jobs for Ghanaians overnight".

Prof. Oquaye says this track record is the reason for his strong criticism of the NDC, insisting "Ghana is suffering due to that useless party led by John Mahama".

Read his full write-up below:

Rt Hon Prof Michael Aaron Oquaye writes:

The story must retold over and over again.

“A 70% import dependent economy is no economy” – Prof Mike Oquaye makes case for local industries

I totally agree with him. As at 31st December 1981, Ghana had its entire industrial base from 1957 intact. Between 1981 to 2001, over 350 state owned enterprises were collapsed in the name of that huhudious divestiture program. Yes! The entire industrial base of this country was wiped out by the NDC administration.

For the information of the uninitiated, Ghana had established with controlling interests the following state assets from 1957. All these industries were operating. They provided jobs for Ghanaians. The NDC inherited all of them when they came to power through the coup d'etat of 31st December 1981. This was Ghana's industrial base as at 31st December 1981. By 7th January 2001 when the ndc handed over power, this industrial base had virtually been wiped off, collapsed. It is important to know where we are coming from and to expose the hypocrisy of the ndc who are the reason Ghana is now recovering from long suffering.

Pomadze Tomato Factory, Komenda Sugar Factory, Asutsuare Sugar Factory, Bolgatanga Meat Factory, Kumasi Jute Factory, Kumasi Shoe Factory, Ghana Railways Corporation, Ghana Airways, Tema Dry Dock, Tema Sanyo, Tema Steel Works, Tema Batteries, Tema Paints Factory, Tema Cold Stores, Tema Food Complex, Abosso Glass Factory, Bonsa Tyres, Kade Match Factory, Suhum Garment Factory, Ghana Fishing Corporation with 21 Trawlers, SSNIT, ADB, NIB, Ghana Commercial Bank, State Insurance Corporation, State Distilleries, Takoradi Boatyard, Takoradi Cocoa Processing Corporation, Tema Cocoa Processing Corporation, Black Star Line Shipping with plenty ships, Ghana Films, Ghana Food Distribution Corporation, GIHOC, OSA, STC and many more.

When the NDC was kicked out of office after 19 years in 2001, they had either collapsed or sold everything to themselves:

Ghacem Cement (Shares sold to Norwegians)

Kwame Nkrumah Catering Rest Houses – (Sold to ndc cronies)

Nsawam Cannery (Sold to 31st December Women Movement)

Kanda GNTC (Sold to ndc cronies)

Atlantic Hotel (Sold by NDC)

Meridian Hotel (Sold by NDC)

Star Hotels (Sold by NDC)

Abosso Glass Factory (Sold by ndc)

Continental Hotel (Sold by NDC now Golden Tulip)

West Africa Mills Company

Tema Steel Company

Ghana Agro Food Company –formerly TFCC

GIHOC Bottling– (became The Coca Cola Bottling Company of Ghana Ltd)

Gliksen W/A Company (Sold by NDC)

Ghana Oil Palm Development Company (Sold in 1995)

This is the track record of the party that is today mocking 1D1F, and digitization of the economy and asking the NPP to create decent jobs for Ghanaians overnight. It’s very sad and annoying. You now understand my position when it comes to that party is well grounded. I have every reason to dislike that party. Ghana is suffering due to that useless party led by that John Mahama.