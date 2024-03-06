Anti-LGBTQ bill: I'm totally against LGBTQ but the bill is dangerous, anti-democratic, must be condemned — GIHOC MD

The Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah

The Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, has openly condemned the recently passed anti-gay bill, labeling it as "dangerous and anti-democratic."

Despite his personal disapproval of LGBTQ+ practices, Jumah voiced strong opposition to the legislation during an interview on Peace FM's “Kokrokoo” morning show.

The bill, which seeks to strengthen traditional human sexual rights and family values in Ghana, prescribes six months to five years imprisonment for individuals found guilty of homosexuality.

Proponents of the legislation argue that these stringent measures are necessary to curb homosexuality in the country.

In his remarks, Maxwell Kofi Jumah clarified his stance on LGBTQ+ issues, stating, "I want to be on record that I, Maxwell Kofi Jumah, am totally against this LGBT whatever.

“Based on my present knowledge and my upbringing, I don't subscribe to gayism. I am totally against its promotion, but I believe the present laws deal adequately with it."

However, Jumah expressed concerns about the tactics employed by advocates of the bill, describing them as dangerous and incompatible with democratic principles.

"I take strong exception to the tactics of the proponents of the law. It is dangerous and anti-democratic and must be condemned," Jumah conveyed in a text message to host Kwami Sefa Kayi during the show.

The anti-gay bill awaits the assent of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President, in a statement dated March 4, 2024 said, “I think it will serve little purpose to go, at this stage, into the details of the origin of this proposed law, which is yet to reach my desk. But, suffice it to say, that I have learnt that, today, a challenge has been mounted at the Supreme Court by a concerned citizen to the constitutionality of the proposed legislation.

“In the circumstances, it would be, as well, for all of us to hold our hands, and await the decision of the Court before any action is taken. The operation of the institutions of the Ghanaian state will determine the future trajectory of the rule of law and human rights compliance in our country.”