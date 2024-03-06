Modern Ghana logo
67th Independence Day: Let’s reflect as a people amid economic hardships, crisis of leadership – Mahama

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Former President, John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to reflect as a people and acknowledge the independence and freedom that binds the people together.

He said this on the occasion of Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, March 6.

In a statement, John Dramani Mahama said even amid economic hardships and a crisis of leadership, Ghanaians must recognise that they are a people bound by a shared destiny.

“Today provides yet another opportunity for us to reflect as a people bound by a shared destiny on the journey of our great nation, even as we face avoidable tribulations of economic hardship, uncertainty, and a crisis of leadership.

"As we commemorate the 67th anniversary of our Independence and the freedom that binds us together, I invite you to acknowledge the struggles that have shaped our lives and our dear country, Ghana,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in his statement urged Ghanaians to remember the country’s inspirational and visionary leaders who kindled in the hearts of the people the flame of hope for a better Ghana and the sacrifices of the forebears led by Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

John Dramani Mahama said Ghana needs quality leadership, better governance and accountability, and a strong economy that creates opportunities for all, not just a few in the current state it finds itself.

He said, “With the right leadership, we shall turn our fortunes around and put Ghana back on track as the Black Star of Africa, as envisioned by those who sacrificed their lives to give us this precious gift of freedom.”

