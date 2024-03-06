Preservation of Ghanaian family values mustn’t be sacrificed for the incompetence, ineptitude of Akufo-Addo-Bawumia gov’t – AriseGhana

Pressure group AriseGhana has said the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government should not let their perceived “incompetence” and “ineptitude” compromise the preservation of Ghana’s valued family values.

In a press release, AriseGhana said it had observed with a sense of longing how President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made an effort to postpone or evade giving his approval to the Human Rights and Family Values Bill that was approved by the Ghanaian Parliament on February 28th, 2024.

“We have noted with nostalgia an attempt by the disappointing President Akufo-Addo to delay or avoid assenting to the Human Rights and Family Values Bill passed by the Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, 28th February, 2024.”

According to the group, “the Supreme Court is clothed with the responsibility to interpret laws and not proposed legislation as contained in the Bill which is not yet law.”

The statement signed by Mr Rex Omar, the convener, further stated that given the circumstances, it would be appropriate for the President to fulfil his constitutional duty by giving his assent to the Bill and leaving the question of its legality to the Supreme Court.

It also questioned how despite the promises of a Ghana Beyond Aid, the Finance Ministry is worried about the potential loss of aid and loans amounting to three million dollars if the Bill becomes law.

“What has happened to all the huge sums of unprecedented tax revenue, loans, bonds, grants and aid that this Government has benefitted during its tenure in office? Is it a forgone conclusion that, all of that has been wasted and mismanaged to the point that we are a debt-distressed nation that required a draconian Domestic Debt Exchange Programme to service our debt?” the release questioned.

AriseGhana has, thus, announced plans to rally the people of Ghana for a street protest, urging the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia Government to pass the law in the best interest of the nation.

The group has designated March 2024 as a month of advocacy, activism, and protest.

—Classfmonline