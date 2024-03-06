Modern Ghana logo
‘I'm truly grateful to have you by my side’ — Mahama eulogizes wife on 61st birthday

Former President John Dramani Mahama has penned a moving birthday message to his wife Lordina Manama.

The former First Lady turned 61 years old today, Wednesday, March 6—same day of Ghana’s 67th Independence Day celebration.

In a Facebook post, Mahama expressed how grateful he is "to have you by my side."

He wrote "It is your special day. The children and I celebrate the incredible woman that you are. Your love, wisdom, and grace have been a guiding light in my life, and I am truly grateful to have you by my side."

"Today, I hope you feel all the love and joy that you bring into the world reflected back to you. May this year be filled with happiness, good health, and all the wonderful things you deserve,” the NDC flagbearer added.

The former president also looked “forward to many more years of making memories and celebrating milestones together”.

Mahama closed his heartfelt message by thanking Lordina for being "the most amazing wife and partner a man could ask for."

