‘I haven't betrayed Ghanaians; I've performed well in all fields’ — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has toutued his strong record of governance across various sectors in the country.

Speaking at a gathering of the Diplomatic Corps at the presidential retreat center in Peduase, the president defended himself against accusations that he had failed to deliver on his campaign promises.

Akufo-Addo listed some of his key achievements including free SHS education, building new roads and interchanges, ambitious railway projects, as well as Ghana's bounce back from the pandemic as evidence that he has delivered on his promises.

"Whether it is in the management of the national economy, in education, healthcare, roads development, railways development, digitalisation, infrastructural development in general, agricultural and industrial transformation, the fight against corruption, the battle against environmental degradation, the response of the Convid-19 pandemic, the record is there for all to see," Akufo-Addo stated.

He was confident in declaring that based on his performance, he had not betrayed the mandate given to him by Ghanaians in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

“I can say in all good conscience that I have not betrayed the mandate that the good people of Ghana conferred on me,” said the President.

However, some Ghanaians and opposition parties have criticized the president over high inflation, economic hardship, and unfulfilled pledges such as one district, one factory.