Anti-gay bill: ‘Succumbing to western pressure makes complete nonsense of our independence’ — Sheikh Shaibu

Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, the spokesperson for the National Chief Imam has criticized the President's delay in signing the recently passed anti-LGBTQ+ bill into law.

He argued in an interview that any hesitation due to foreign pressure "makes complete nonsense of our independence."

"In my view, it makes complete nonsense of our independence," Sheikh Shaibu told Accra-based JoyNews on Tuesday, March 5.

“Now it is not even about our concerns, feelings, and beliefs as citizens of this country, but because of a certain pressure from outside which didn’t begin today is trying to influence us,” he added.

Parliament unanimously approved the "Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill" on February 28, after over three years of debate.

Commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, it seems to strengthen criminal penalties for same-sex relations and advocacy.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo is yet to sign the bill into law, citing an impending lawsuit at the Supreme Court.

Sheikh Shaibu argued this delay disregards the will of most Ghanaians, who view LGBTQ+ activities as "opprobrious."

While supporters say the law upholds traditional values, rights groups have threatened legal challenges over claims of civil liberties violations.