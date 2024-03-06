Modern Ghana logo
Sharing sexually explicit videos, images of children punishable by 5 to 10 years jail term — CSA warns

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued a stern warning to individuals, bloggers, and institutions involved in the sharing of sexually explicit videos and images of children.

In a notice on Tuesday, March 5, the CSA highlighted the legal consequences of such actions.

In reference to the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), the CSA said it is considered a serious crime to share indecent videos and images of children.

Section 62 of the Act explicitly prohibits the taking, production, publication, streaming, or possession of indecent images or photographs of children on computer systems or electronic devices, including mobile phones, stated the CSA

According to the CSA, anyone engaged in such activities may face imprisonment for not less than 5 years and not more than 10 years.

"The public is hereby reminded that it is a crime to share indecent videos and images of children as specified in the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038)," the CSA notice emphasizes.

"Any person, blogger, or institution who is found circulating sexually explicit videos or photographs of children is liable to a term of imprisonment of not less than 5 years and not more than 10 years," the notice states.

The CSA urges the public to take immediate action upon receiving any such videos or photos and delete them.

Individuals are encouraged to report any incidents involving the sharing of explicit content to the cybersecurity/cybercrime incident reporting points of contact at the CSA.

This comes after the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) became aware that there is a circulation of sexually explicit videos and photos of some Senior High School students on social media.

36202483429-qvmxpcb543-6bd95d03-a834-4b9a-8c8e-3813169d405f.jpeg

