Independence Day: ‘Ghana’s last 7 years under NPP characterised by economic nightmare’ — NDC

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of presiding over an "economic nightmare" in its seven years in power.

In a statement released to mark Independence Day, the NDC General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said "Ghana has faced an economic nightmare punctuated by strangulating debts, erosion of disposable income, high levels of unemployment, poverty, inequality, and corruption" under the NPP government.

Mr. Fifi Kwetey added that "these issues threaten to erode the very fabric of our society and impede the realization of our collective dreams and aspirations."

The opposition party further accused the government of refusing to take responsibility for Ghana's struggles.

"To add insult to injury, the leadership has refused to take accountability and continues to deflect every responsibility," Mr. Kwetey said in the statement.

The NDC, which hopes to regain power at elections due later this year, insisted it is committed to "addressing these pressing challenges" if elected.

According to the statement, the party is committed to pushing for "policies that prioritize the welfare of our citizens and promote inclusive growth and development."