Gap between theory and practice hinders Ghana's effective public diplomacy - IRDN Ghana 

Professor Lord Mawuko-Yevugah, the Convener and Patron of the International Relations and Diplomacy Network Ghana (IRDN Ghana) says the major gap between theory and practice associated with the country's International Relations (IR) has robbed the country of effective public diplomacy.

As a result, he has reiterated the Network's commitment to harnessing talents that would enrich the national discourse on the country's International and Diplomatic Relations (IDR).

A statement issued by IRDN Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Accra on Tuesday said: “Prof Mawuko-Yevugah, made the statement when he led some members of the Interim Executive Committee (IMC) of IRDN Ghana to pay a courtesy call to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.”

It said members of the IRDN delegation included Mrs Eunice Dede Tornyi, the Head of the IMC; Mr Samson Nii Anang, Deputy Head of the IMC in charge of Operations; Ms Samantha Wuta-Ofei, Coordinator for Education and Training of the Network and Mrs Deborah Bonney, Coordinator for Public Relations of the Network.

The statement said members of the delegation took turns to express their appreciation to the Ministry for the reception and shared some future activities of the network.

Among them included global policy dialogues, training programmes and publications.

Receiving the IRDN delegation on behalf of Madam Shirley Ayokor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign and Regional Integration and Mr Ramses Joseph Cleland, the Chief Director, Madam Hannah Nyarko, Ghana's former Ambassador to Israel and currently Coordinating Director and Political and Economic at the Ministry, expressed the hope that the professional body in the field of IRD, the Network would endeavour to reach out to as many professionals, scholars and students in the IRD ecosystem as possible.

GNA

