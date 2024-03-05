You don’t need the Supreme Court to assent to a bill – Kofi Kofi tells Akufo-Addo

05.03.2024 LISTEN

A member of the NDC Greater Accra Communication Team, Kofi Kofi has expressed his disappointment towards Prez. Akuffo Addo on his current position on the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

The Bill which was passed by parliament a few days ago is being challenged by a concerned citizen about its constitutionality at the Supreme Court.

Based on the challenge, the President has decided to suspend his duty to assent to the Bill waiting for the outcome of the Supreme Court.

According to the Young Communicator, the president does not need the Supreme Court's decision to execute his constitutional duties. In his view, the president’s current position is a deliberate attempt to refuse to fulfil his part of a legislative process. This is because the Minister of Finance designated has cautioned the President that if he assent to the Bill, his government is in a position of losing 3.8 billion dollars.

Kofi Kofi asserted that no institution is constitutionally mandated to refrain the president from performing his duties enshrined in the 1992 constitution.

He contended that the president assenting to a Bill passed by parliament is part of parliamentary proceedings under Article 106 of the 1992 constitution. Hence no Court can interfere in such proceedings.

Accordingly, Article 106 (1) provides that: “The power of Parliament to make laws shall be exercised by bills passed by Parliament and assented to by the President.”

He supported his argument with the case of Amanda Odoi v Speaker of Parliament when the plaintiff sought an injunction from the Supreme Court to halt the progress of the LGBTQ+ Bill, but in a unanimous decision, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo held that the court is not persuaded to impose an injunction on an unfinished legislative process in Parliament.

Also in the case of Tuffuor v Attorney General Sowah J.S.C as he then was, indicted that the court does not and cannot inquire into how parliament went about its business.

Kofi Kofi stands in the position that, the current issue of whether or not the Supreme Court can place an injunction on the president to assent to the LGBTQ+ Bill is of no difference to the current case.

The Young man is totally disappointed in the president’s statement because in the case of Tuffuor v Attorney General, the president, Nana Akuffo Addo was the Lawyer for the plaintiff. And so, if the president asserts that he awaits the decision of the Supreme Court before assenting to the Bill then he is afraid the president intends not to sign the bill.

He cited the situation whereby the passage of the E-Levy Bill was challenged at the Supreme Court yet the president went ahead and signed the Bill.

On the grounds of these premises, Kofi Kofi concluded that the president's decision to wait for the decision of the Supreme Court was a calculated step to run away from his constitutional duty.