Anti-gay bill: There’s no cause for worry, Ghana will do without grants – Prof. Lord Mensah

Senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), Prof. Lord Mensah says he believes Ghana will be fine without grants from the World Bank.

This comes after the Finance Ministry sent a document to President Akufo-Addo advising him against assenting the LGBTQ+ bill into law due to the adverse impact it will have on the country.

The Ministry said Ghana will likely lose US$3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years if the bill becomes law.

The Ministry also said that in 2024, Ghana will lose US$600 million in budget support and US$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund.

This, the Ministry explained will negatively impact Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability as these inflows are expected to shore up the country’s reserve position.

Sharing his thoughts on this caution in an interview with Starr FM, Prof. Lord Mensah said Ghanaians should not be worried.

According to him, grants in the 2024 budget makeup just 3.3% of the country’s GDP and won’t affect the country if withdrawn.

“Go into the 2024 budget and look at the Grants that we are targeting, which is just about 3.3 per cent of our GDP. So, it tells you that it’s just the microcosm of what we do in the country. We may do without them so I don’t see the reason why we should get ourselves worried,” Prof. Lord Mensah explained.

The UG Business School lecturer continued, “Again, the IMF programme never talked about LGBTQ. So, if the President goes ahead to assent the bill and we manage very well and we do what the IMF is looking out for we should be able to get the releases. The World Bank will also be supporting us because the conditions behind the World Bank was that if we are able to meet the IMF target and continue to have the programme with them they will be supporting us. Let the President do his job, he should go ahead and put his pen on the bill and then we will see what will happen.”

Although the anti-gay bill has been passed by Parliament, it will only become law when it is assented to by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Ghana’s anti-gay bill proscribes LGBTQ+ activities and criminalizes its promotion, advocacy and funding.

Anyone caught in the act would be subjected to a 6 months to 3 year jail term with promoters and sponsors of the act bearing a 3 to 5 year jail term.