UAE resumes visa services for Nigerians, introduces new verification process

The governments of Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced the resumption of visa services which commenced on March 4, 2024.

This comes after the Arab country lifted the visa ban placed on Nigerian citizens.

According to a joint statement by both governments, high-level discussions between Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan resulted in this "pivotal development" that signifies the "ongoing efforts to enhance the strong ties" between the two nations.

To streamline the application process, the UAE has introduced an enhanced document verification step requiring all Nigerian applicants to first obtain a Document Verification Number from the online Document Verification Hub platform.

UAE Ambassador to Nigeria Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi noted, "We are committed to facilitating straightforward and expedited visa applications for Nigerians.”

“The introduction of the Document Verification Number is designed to enhance the integrity of our application process and ensure prompt processing for all applicants,” added the ambassador.

Applicants can visit https://documentverificationhub.com to obtain their verification number, before proceeding with the visa application through designated travel agents.

The final step will be completed at the Nigerian Embassy in Abuja or Lagos.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Page: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

