'Akufo-Addo, Bawumia toying with Ghana's values' — Sammy Gyamfi criticizes delayed assent to Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC

The National Communications Officer of Ghana’s opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has slammed government over the delayed assent to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

He accused President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of “toying with the values of the nation and the future of our children.”

In a post via X on Tuesday, March 5, Sammy Gyamfi questioned how President Akufo-Addo knew of a suit challenging the bill at the Supreme Court in his speech on Monday, when the suit was only filed on Tuesday.

“This legal action is nothing but an NPP-sponsored suit, calculated to serve as a convenient excuse for the President to refuse to assent the Bill,” claimed Gyamfi.

“The NPP pretended to support the anti-LGBTQI Bill in the open, only to stab the Christian community, Muslim community, Traditional authorities and Ghanaians at large, in the back,” he added.

Sammy Gyamfi’s comments come after President Akufo-Addo decided to withhold assent to the bill, which bans advocacy of LGBTQ rights and same-sex relationships.

The President in a statement said he would consider the needed action to be taken only until the Supreme Court rules on its constitutionality.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit challenging the bill was filed on Tuesday, March 5, at exactly 1 pm by journalist and lawyer Richard Dela Sky.

