Tourism Minister nominee Egyapa Mercer reveals plan to complete National Cathedral

05.03.2024 LISTEN

Tourism Minister nominee, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has bemoaned the current state of the National Cathedral project.

The project which started as a promise by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to God has stalled due to the current economic and financial challenges the country faces.

Appearing before the vetting committee on Tuesday, March 5, Andrew Egyapa Mercer said he would request Parliament to approve a budget for the completion of the National Cathedral project when he gets the chance.

"It is our national asset that is in that state. It has to be completed, to my mind. So, if you want a definitive answer that if I have the opportunity to request parliament to consider and approve a budget for the completion of the National Cathedral, then yes," the Tourism Minister nominee said.

In the National Cathedral's construction, the government planned to complete and commission the project on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

However, after spending US$ 58 million, the National Cathedral project is nowhere near completion.

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa will engage the media on what he is calling “the World’s Most Expensive Pit" tomorrow.