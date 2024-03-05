‘Declare passage of Anti-Gay bill null and void’ — Journalist runs to Supreme Court

Modern Ghana logo
Accra-based Citi FM journalist Richard Dela Sky, who is also a private legal practitioner, has filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court over the anti-gay bill.

He says among other things that the bill is unconstitutional and should be struck out!

In the writ filed on Tuesday, March 5, Mr. Dela Sky cites Articles 2(1), 12(1) and (2), 15(1), 17(1) and (2), 18(2), 21(1) (a), (b), (d), and (e), of the Constitution and seeks a declaration "that upon the true and proper interpretation of Article 33(5) of the Constitution of 1992, …the passage of 'The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021' passed by Parliament on 28 February, 2024 contravened the Constitution and to that extent[should be declared] null, void, and of no effect."

The new law bans advocacy for LGBTQ rights as well as same-sex relationships.

The legislation would sentence those who identify as L.G.B.T.Q. to three years in jail and punish those who promote gay issues as well.

Observers say, it would be among the harshest on the African continent.

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo in a statement on Monday, decided to hold off on assenting to the controversial bill until the Supreme rule on its constitutionality.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

