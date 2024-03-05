Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo has taken money from the gay lobby to indoctrinate our children – Sam George alleges

05.03.2024 LISTEN

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Nartey George has accused the Dean of the School of Information and Communications Studies at the University of Ghana, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo of advocating against the anti-gay bill because of financial gains.

According to the MP, Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo and the likes of Takyiwaa Manu, Amanda Odoi, and Deborah Vannessa have taken money from the gay lobby to indoctrinate Ghanaian children.

“The real intent of the anti-gay bill is to deal with advocacy, the likes of Takyiwaa Manu and Audrey Gadzekpo and Amanda Odoi, these are people who themselves are straight but are taking money from the gay lobby to try and indoctrinate our children,” Sam George alleged in an interview with 3FM on Tuesday, March 5.

Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo last week expressed disappointment over the passing of the LGBTQ+ bill by Parliament.

In an interview with Citi News, she opined that the bill had been passed because of political reasons and nothing else.

“I am telling you that they have passed it not for any reason but for political reasons. Mr. Sam George the Chief proponent of the bill in 2015 when his candidate John Mahama was being accused of having a friend who was a homosexual sponsoring him etc etc. Sam George is on record saying that the constitution protects those rights.

“So, I have to wonder why he changed his mind…What has changed? 10 years ago did he have a different morality from today, from 2021 when he proposed the bill. That is why I am saying there is politics. They are walking over the bodies of vulnerable people,” she argued.