Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
05.03.2024 Social News

Shoemaker gives vivid account of how Kojo Antwi’s studio destroyed by fire

Shoemaker gives vivid account of how Kojo Antwis studio destroyed by fire
05.03.2024 LISTEN

News of fire engulfing legendary Highlife musician Kojo Antwi’s Kwashieman studio has sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian entertainment industry

A shoemaker living near Kojo Antwi’s house, Oneday Oneday, spoke to GhanaWeekend about the fire that ravaged the building on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

While clarifying that the building was primarily used as a recording studio for musicians, not Kojo Antwi’s residence, the witness recounted:

“I wasn’t here when it started, but I got a call saying the place was burning. The Whole residents came out in their numbers to help… By the time I arrived, the whole building was engulfed in flames.”

“We immediately called the fire service, and they responded quickly…There were about 3 or 4 firefighters…They fought the fire for over six hours before finally extinguishing it. The fire started around 5 pm Sunday and till midnight Monday”

Oneday Oneday also stated that Kojo Antwi arrived only after the fire had been contained.

Watch the video below

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

I didnt intend to win Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election through violence – Lydia Seyram Alhassan I didn’t intend to win Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election through violence – Lydia ...

2 hours ago

Shoemaker gives vivid account of how Kojo Antwis studio destroyed by fire Shoemaker gives vivid account of how Kojo Antwi’s studio destroyed by fire

3 hours ago

Our recipients of care shouldnt be afraid of LGBTQ Bill passage — NACP Our recipients of care shouldn’t be afraid of LGBTQ Bill passage — NACP

3 hours ago

Much of the opposition has spoken out against the proposed amnesty. By JOHN WESSELS AFP Senegal MPs mull controversial amnesty bill

3 hours ago

Lawsuit against anti-gay bill NPP-sponsored, excuse for Akufo-Addo not to sign — Sammy Gyamfi ‘Lawsuit against anti-gay bill NPP-sponsored, excuse for Akufo-Addo not to sign’...

3 hours ago

Richard Dela Sky, Ghanaian journalist and lawyer ‘Declare passage of Anti-Gay bill null and void’ — Journalist runs to Supreme Co...

3 hours ago

Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo has taken money from the gay lobby to indoctrinate our children – Sam George alleges Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo has taken money from the gay lobby to indoctrinate our chi...

3 hours ago

Tema Motorway Phase 2: Roads Minister orders early completion of project Tema Motorway Phase 2: Roads Minister orders early completion of project

3 hours ago

Ghana wont backslide on her human rights record— Akufo-Addo Ghana won’t backslide on her human rights record— Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President of IMANI Africa Potential economic losses due to corruption, not anti-LGBTQ+ bill — Franklin Cud...

Just in....
body-container-line