Shoemaker gives vivid account of how Kojo Antwi’s studio destroyed by fire

News of fire engulfing legendary Highlife musician Kojo Antwi’s Kwashieman studio has sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian entertainment industry

A shoemaker living near Kojo Antwi’s house, Oneday Oneday, spoke to GhanaWeekend about the fire that ravaged the building on Sunday, March 3, 2024.

While clarifying that the building was primarily used as a recording studio for musicians, not Kojo Antwi’s residence, the witness recounted:

“I wasn’t here when it started, but I got a call saying the place was burning. The Whole residents came out in their numbers to help… By the time I arrived, the whole building was engulfed in flames.”

“We immediately called the fire service, and they responded quickly…There were about 3 or 4 firefighters…They fought the fire for over six hours before finally extinguishing it. The fire started around 5 pm Sunday and till midnight Monday”

Oneday Oneday also stated that Kojo Antwi arrived only after the fire had been contained.

—citinewsroom