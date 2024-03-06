Modern Ghana logo
Crafting a New Era: Hon. Kwasi Afrifa's Vision for Industrial Development in Samreboi

By Prince Ayerakwa II Contributor
On Saturday, 2nd March 2024, Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 general elections, engaged with the residents of Samreboi, unveiling a bold vision for transforming the area into an industrial hub akin to Kumasi Suame. The interactive session with the communities of Bekwai, Tigarikrom, and Aboi-fie in Samreboi resonated with promises of economic empowerment and job creation through industrialization initiatives.

Hon. Kwasi Afrifa articulated a compelling vision wherein Samreboi would not only be recognized locally but nationally as an industrialized zone synonymous with metal engineering workshops and vehicle repair facilities. Highlighting the potential for employment generation within these sectors, he underlined the significance of leveraging the existing industrial landscape to fuel economic growth and prosperity in the region.

Drawing parallels with the industrial prowess of Kumasi Suame, Hon. Afrifa pledged to establish a magazine in Samreboi, symbolizing a cornerstone for industrial development and job creation. The envisaged magazine is poised to catalyze a wave of employment opportunities for the youth, addressing the pressing need for sustainable work prospects within the community.

In a strategic move to bolster the existing industrial ecosystem in Samreboi, Hon. Afrifa emphasized the symbiotic relationship between the proposed magazine and the renowned Samartex Company. By augmenting Samartex's operations, the establishment of the magazine is anticipated to unlock a myriad of diverse opportunities, further amplifying the economic vibrancy and scope of the area.

The discourse held by Hon. Ignatius Kwasi Afrifa in Samreboi on the promise of industrialization and job creation stands as a testament to his commitment towards propelling the region towards a trajectory of sustainable growth and development. The fusion of industrial ambitions with local economic engines like Samartex paints a picture of a transformative landscape where innovation, employment, and progress converge to shape a thriving industrial hub in Samreboi.

