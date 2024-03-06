Modern Ghana logo
Akufo-Addo’s comments on anti-LGBTQ+ bill premature – COPEC

Paul Eric Ofori, Head of Research at the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s remarks on the Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, describing them as premature.

During a New Year greetings event with the Diplomatic Corps at Peduase, President Akufo-Addo stated that he would await the Supreme Court’s decision on a legal challenge against the bill before making a determination.

Mr. Ofori, appearing on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV, asserted that since the bill is still in the draft stage, the President’s comments were premature.

Moreover, Ofori urged the government to close all corruption loopholes to enhance the country’s financial independence, enabling it to withstand potential threats from the international community to cut aid in opposition to the bill’s passage.

“As we speak, the drafting department is still working on the draft, and they are not yet done, so I think that it was in the best interest of the president not to say anything about it because, as it is, you don’t have the document on your desk yet, and so saying that he is awaiting the decision by the highest court of the land, I think it was a bit premature on the part of the president

“Be that as it may, we are scared to lose $3.8 billion and I started by saying that we lose $3 billion each year to corruption and what have we done as a nation even in terms of leadership. What have we done in an austere year to ensure that we put our acts together and not rely on foreign donors? We have not done much but if we can block all the loopholes that make us lose money and cut down the size of our government, I do not see the need to go begging.”

