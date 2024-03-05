Fire razes Kojo Antwi’s ‘luxurious’ residence at Kwashieman

05.03.2024 LISTEN

A devastating fire has gutted the luxurious residence of Highlife legend Kojo Antwi, located in Hong Kong near Kwashieman in the Ablekuma North Constituency of the Greater Accra Region.

The origin of the fire, which commenced on a Sunday evening, remains unknown but it is reported to have started in a corridor close to the kitchen within the building.

In a video disseminated on Instagram by blogger Nkonkonsa, firefighters are seen diligently working to extinguish the flames.

The fire resulted in substantial damage, including the loss of a studio and other valuable possessions.

Fortunately, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded quickly and prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Watch the video below



—citinewsroom