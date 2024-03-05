Modern Ghana logo
Ignore challenges of Free SHS and focus more on successes – Deputy Coordinator

Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, the Deputy Coordinator at the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat, has urged the Ghanaians to concentrate more on the policy’s successes rather than its challenges.

While acknowledging that there are issues such as food shortages in some schools, she argued that the benefits of the policy far outweighed the drawbacks.

In an interview with Nii Larte Lartey on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, she emphasized that the policy had been a boon to children from underprivileged homes.

She added that the positive aspects should be given more attention than the negatives.

“Free SHS has really helped us as a country and then maybe had it not been the Free SHS people like my siblings out there wouldn’t get access to quality education. So even though we have challenges, we should rather make the positives outweigh the challenges we are facing as a secretariat.”

“We’ve given people access to education. People from the less endowed communities or people who are less privileged in the communities had it not been for Free SHS, they would not get the opportunities to foot bills for their wards,” she stated.

—CitiNewsroom

