Be firm and assent anti-gay bill – Political Scientist tells Akufo-Addo

Professor Alidu Seidu, the Head of the Political Science Department at the University of Ghana, has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to stand firm against international pressure and assent to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

The bill, which was passed by Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, prohibits LGBT activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

In an interview with Citi News, Prof. Seidu emphasized the importance for President Akufo-Addo to prioritise the national interest and uphold Ghana’s cultural values, which traditionally oppose same-sex relationships.

He highlighted the influence of LGBTQ lobbyists in America and Europe, noting the significant pressure they put on their respective governments to impose such attitudes and behaviours on other nations.

Prof. Seidu stressed that, as president, Akufo-Addo’s foremost responsibility should be to protect Ghana’s national interest and culture.

He emphasized the need for the president to consider the desires of Ghanaians, even if they conflict with those of the international community.

“LGBTQ lobbyists in America and Europe are very powerful and are putting pressures on their governments to impose these attitudes and behaviours on other countries and so I think that the president [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] represents the interests of Ghanaians before any other country.

“It is his utmost responsibility to protect our national interests and culture as president. And so if the people of Ghana are saying this is what they want but the international community is saying that it is not what it wants, he has to weigh the options.”

—CitiNewsroom