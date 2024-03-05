Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Anti-Gay Bill yet to be submitted to President — Afenyo-Markin

Headlines Anti-Gay Bill yet to be submitted to President — Afenyo-Markin
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Monday said the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021, also known as the Anti-Gay Bill, is yet to be submitted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his assent.

He explained that the Drafting Department of the House was in the process of compiling the Bill.

“There's some seeming pressure on the presidency regarding the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill that Parliament passed. Well, the process is that when the bill is passed, it must first be compiled by the Drafting Department. As we speak, as the Leader of the House, I can say on authority that we've not completed the process,” Mr Afenyo-Markin said.

The Bill is yet to be sent to the President for signing.

“So, the public needs to know this so that a certain impression is not created out there that Parliament has submitted the Bill to the Presidency. Nothing has moved to the Presidency.”

Addressing the Parliamentary Press Corps, the Majority said: “The final draft will then be presented to the sponsors for their review and subsequent authentication by the Clerk to Parliament, initiating the necessary procedural steps.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin, also the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament of Effutu, said the clarification was necessitated as a result of the public’s interest and debate concerning the Bill.

The Bill is still undergoing internal parliamentary processes before it could reach the President's desk for potential approval.

“Mr Speaker is yet to receive the authenticated Bill, the Clerk of Parliament himself has not yet seen it, and the Drafting Department is still compiling. I have been chasing it myself and they said it will require some time because a lot of changes were made,” the Majority Leader noted.

Parliament on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Bill, which when assented to by the President, would criminalise LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term ranging from six months to three years, while those promoting and sponsoring those acts could face a jail term between three to five years.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah LGBTQ+ bill: Akufo-Addo will go down as a great leader who hastened slowly to ge...

2 hours ago

Prof. John Gatsi Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: There is heavy does of lobbying activities to stop Akufo-Addo ...

2 hours ago

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Member of Parliament for South Dayi ‘You signed E-levy while it was challenged in court’ — Dafeamekpor slams Akufo-A...

2 hours ago

Anti-Gay Bill: Akufo-Addo will go down as a great leader who hastened slowly to get it right once — Richard Ahiagbah Anti-Gay Bill: Akufo-Addo will go down as a great leader who hastened slowly to ...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo NPP will suffer in 2024 election if Akufo-Addo refuses to assent anti-LGBTQ+ bil...

2 hours ago

Manso Tontokrom: Killers of three deceased will be dealt with — Lands Ministry Manso Tontokrom: ‘Killers of three deceased will be dealt with’ — Lands Ministry...

2 hours ago

This is fraud, probe 68.5million spent on photocopying past questions for WASSCE candidates – Minority This is fraud, probe ¢68.5million spent on photocopying past questions for WASSC...

2 hours ago

EC yet to communicate election 2024 calendar to us – NPP EC yet to communicate election 2024 calendar to us – NPP

2 hours ago

Well go to court if Akufo-Addo assents Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – Gender activist We’ll go to court if Akufo-Addo assents Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill – Gender activist

2 hours ago

Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Media houses editorial discretion not proscribed – Dafeamekpor clarifies Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Media houses’ editorial discretion not proscribed – Dafeamekpo...

Just in....
body-container-line