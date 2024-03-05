We’ll face squarely persons attempting to impose LGBTQ+ on us – GPCC spits fire

Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has vowed to face squarely individuals who will attempt to impose LGBTQ+ activities on Ghanaians.

During an interview on the Point of View, on Citi TV, on Monday, the General Secretary of GPCC, Apostle Immanuel Nii Okuley Tettey, cautioned that those who publicly discuss and participate in LGBTQ+ activities will face opposition from them.

“What we are saying is [what] probably 98% of the population of our country are saying that we don’t want this same-sex marriage, same gender, male-male sex or female-female sex marriage. Are we not free to decide what we want? Are we not free? Our culture and as a people, we don’t want it, should it be imposed on us?

“We don’t want men and men to be sleeping together. If they are doing it, they should keep to themselves, but if they bring it to the public space and begin to make public conversations, then we are going to have an issue,” he told host Bernard Avle.

Background On Wednesday, February 28, 2024, Parliament approved the bill that criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

The Bill's passage has attracted criticism from various stakeholders, including the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Evelyn Palmer.

However, the Ministry of Finance has pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to assent to the recently passed anti-LGBTQ bill by Parliament.

In a press release on Monday, March 4, the Finance Ministry cautioned that approving the bill could result in significant financial consequences for Ghana.

According to the Finance Ministry's statement, Ghana stands to lose a substantial amount of World Bank financing, estimating a potential loss of USD$3.8 billion over the next five to six years.

Specifically, the impact for 2024 includes a loss of USD$600 million in budget support and USD$250 million for the Financial Stability Fund, adversely affecting Ghana's foreign exchange reserves and exchange rate stability.

—citinewsroom