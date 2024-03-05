Modern Ghana logo
NSS deploys 13,516 trained teachers for national service

NSS deploys 13,516 trained teachers for national service
National Service Scheme (NSS) has deployed 13,516 trained teachers, who have graduated from the country's accredited Colleges of Education, to serve their mandatory one-year national service in basic and second-cycle schools nationwide.

All Service Personnel in this category are advised to visit the Scheme's website at www.nss.gov.gh to verify their placements.

Following this, they should proceed to the respective NSS Regional Secretariats to finalize the registration process.

This was contained in a statement Signed and issued by Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, Acting Director, Corporate Affairs of the NSS on Monday March 4, 2024.

Mr Entsiwah Jnr said that the registration commences on Friday, March 8, 2024, at all centers.

He encouraged all deployed trained teachers to accept their placements and report accordingly.

—citinewsroom

