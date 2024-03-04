Modern Ghana logo
EC to declare 2024 general election results within 72-hours

Social News Jean Mensa
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Jean Mensa

In preparation for Ghana’s 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, the Electoral Commission (EC) has released a schedule of important dates and activities for December 7.

The EC has announced that nominations for candidates will be received from September 9 to 13, 2024. Following that, the balloting for positions on the presidential and parliamentary ballot papers will take place on September 23 and 24, respectively.

The EC is determined to expedite the announcement of the election results and has set a target of three days after the voting exercise.

However, this will depend on everything going on according to plan.

To ensure a smooth electoral process, the EC has planned a series of activities leading up to the elections.

The voters’ registration exercise will be conducted from May 7 to May 27, 2024. This will be followed by a countrywide initiative to replace missing voter ID cards starting from May 30, 2024.

Before the registration exercise commences, the EC has allocated 56 days for public education on voter registration, which will take place from April 1 to May 26, 2024. This preparatory phase aims to inform Ghanaians about the importance of voter registration and encourage maximum participation.

After the registration process, the provisional voters’ register will be submitted to political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024. Then, a final exhibition of the voters’ register will be held from July 15 to 24, 2024, allowing citizens to verify their details.

Finally, the EC plans to submit the final voters’ register to political parties between August 30 and September 5, 2024.

This will give the parties enough time to review the register before the elections take place.

Furthermore, the EC expects to declare the results of the 2024 presidential polls within three days of the voting exercise, if everything goes according to plan.

In its programme of activities for the 2024 general election, obtained by the media, the EC will conduct a voters' registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024, and proceed with a nationwide exercise to replace missing voter ID cards from May 30, 2024.

With these key dates established, Ghana is taking important steps towards conducting a transparent, inclusive, and credible electoral process.

The EC’s detailed plan ensures that all necessary actions are carried out efficiently, increasing the potential for a fair and successful election in 2024.

