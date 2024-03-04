Mahama chairs launch of new book on leadership by Obasanjo

Former President John Dramani Mahama is in Abeokuta, Nigeria at the invitation of former Nigerian leader Olusegun Obasanjo to chair the launch and presentation of his new book titled, "The Art of Leading: unconventional wisdom from biblical leaders."

Mahama will also be the Special Guest of Honour at a Grand Lecture at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library on March 5, to commemorate the 87th birthday of the former Nigerian president.

The lecture will be attended by many world leaders, including former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan, Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados and HE Danilo Turk, former President of Slovenia.

While in Nigeria, Mr Mahama, who is leading the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the 2024 elections, will also be the Special Guest of Honour at an event honouring Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank.

Dr Adesina will be presented with the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership at an awards presentation ceremony. The theme for the ceremony is "Transformational leadership and good governance: Lessons from the Awolowo example."