Professor Smart Sarpong, Director of the Institute of Research, Innovation, and Development at Kumasi Technical University, has criticized the behavior of some foreign nationals regarding Ghana's recent passage of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

He emphasized that these individuals should acknowledge the economic benefits between Ghana and their respective nations.

Expressing his views on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Prof. Sarpong voiced his disappointment with foreign nationals who, in the wake of the anti-gay bill, appear to distance themselves from the economic ties that bind them to Ghana.

"No European will give you money without expecting anything from you. We should let them know that they also benefit from us. When you visit Anglogold Ashanti, you will be amazed at the ounce of gold that is exported from this country every day.

“They should know that we are all in business. In this global village, we are all dependent on each other. They also benefit so much from us; hence, they should not make us feel as though they do not get anything from us," he asserted.

Prof. Sarpong's comments follow the passage of the anti-gay bill by Parliament, which awaits presentation to the President for assent.

The bill, which criminalizes homosexuality with penalties ranging from fines to imprisonment, has stirred public debate and drawn criticism from various quarters, including civil society and human rights groups.

Notably, the United States Embassy, through Ambassador Virginia Evelyn Palmer, expressed concerns about the potential economic repercussions of the bill.

In reaction, Prof. Sarpong stated "Ghanaians must hold their cultural identities in the highest esteem and not succumb to external pressures that are detrimental to their beliefs and doctrines."