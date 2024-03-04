Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
04.03.2024 Social News

Transport fares to go up by 30% by March 7

Transport fares to go up by 30 by March 7
04.03.2024 LISTEN

Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana have announced a 30 percent increase in transport fares effective March 7, 2024.

A joint press release by the two bodies explained that the decision to increase fares stems from the government’s failure to address their concerns.

“As drivers’ associations, we expressed disappointment in the leadership for failing to address the concerns and implement fare adjustments to counterbalance the increased operational costs.

The continuous rise in fuel prices has had a significant impact on our livelihoods, leading to financial strains and hardships in maintaining our operations.”

Below is the full statement:
Regional Chairmen of both the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana are announcing our intention to consider a fare increment in response to the recent hike in fuel prices across the country.

As drivers’ associations, we expressed disappointment in the leadership for failing to address the concerns and implement fare adjustments to counterbalance the increased operational costs.

The continuous rise in fuel prices has had a significant impact on our livelihoods, leading to financial strains and hardships in maintaining our operations.

We would like to express our disappointment in our leadership, Despite the escalating costs of fuel, our leadership has not taken proactive measures to increase fares in line with market conditions.

This has prompted us Regional executives to consider fare adjustments as a necessary step to sustain our businesses.

The fare adjustments are essential to ensure the financial viability of the transportation sector and to maintain the quality of service provided to the public. The failure of the government to address this critical issue has left us with no choice but to consider fare increments as a means of coping with the escalating operational costs.

We are calling on the government and relevant authorities to engage in constructive dialogue with our leaders to address the challenges faced by our sector and to implement fare adjustments that reflect the current economic realities.

Failure to address these concerns by 6th March 2024 will leave us with no choice but to increase fares.

—CitiNewsroom

Top Stories

41 minutes ago

A file photo 30-year-old man allegedly dies while attempting to steal ECG cables

41 minutes ago

New Finance Minister, Mohammed Amin Adam There’s no direct conditionality in IMF-ECF Programme relating to the passage of...

41 minutes ago

13,516 fresh teachers deployed for national service — NSS 13,516 fresh teachers deployed for national service — NSS

41 minutes ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Assenting to anti-LGBTQ+ bill will affect 2024 Budget – Finance Ministry caution...

41 minutes ago

Transport operators threaten 30 fare hike if government fails to act on concerns by March 6 Transport operators threaten 30% fare hike if government fails to act on concern...

41 minutes ago

It's unwise to spend money building churches while members die of hunger — Pastor ‘It's unwise to spend money building churches while members die of hunger’ — Pas...

1 hour ago

Transport fares to go up by 30 by March 7 Transport fares to go up by 30% by March 7

3 hours ago

Mahama is the reason why the Eastern Corridor Road has not been constructed; he killed funding for the project – Koku Anyidoho Mahama is the reason why the Eastern Corridor Road has not been constructed; he ...

3 hours ago

Members of the AgriConnect Team share lens time with faculty and students at the University of Ghana. The University of Ghana was the first stop on the roadshow to distribute laptops and connectivity to students as well as to sensitize them to the overall benefits of AgriConnect. Tertiary level agriculture students receive laptops and connectivity through Agr...

3 hours ago

NSS allowance for November and December paid — Ashanti region NASPA to members NSS allowance for November and December paid — Ashanti region NASPA to members

Just in....
body-container-line