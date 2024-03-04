Modern Ghana logo
‘Wear Ghana Everyday’ — Samira Bawumia leads Made-in-Ghana campaign 

Hajia Samira Bawumia, the wife of the Vice President, has launched a “Wear Ghana Everyday” campaign as part of efforts to promote made-in-Ghana fabrics.

At the launch of this year’s “Wear Ghana Festival” in Accra, Mrs Bawumia, who has dazzled Ghanaians over the years with her breathtaking and bespoke Ghanaian designs, advocated an increased patronage of locally produced textiles and designs.

She said everyday should be a “Ghana Day” and not only on Fridays, adding; “Let us infuse our daily lives with the vibrancy of our culture. Whether in the office, at school, or during leisure. Our clothing is a canvas that tells the story of our nation”.

She appealed to employers to allow their staff to wear Ghana every day to express their patriotism and contribute to the growth of the Ghanaian economy.

“Let us create a workplace culture that celebrates our identity,” she added.

The event was organised by the National Commission on Culture, under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority.

The “Wear Ghana Festival” is an annual event instituted to promote national identity and encourage the patronage of local fabrics.

The Second Lady received a citation jointly presented by the leadership of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association, and the Ghana Association of Beauticians and Hairdressers for her outstanding contribution to the growth of the fashion Industry.

They said the fashion industry had seen remarkable growth since 2017.

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority valued Ghana's export revenues from the fashion industry hovering around $43 million in 2020, which is a huge increase because the industry was nearing collapse due to excessive importation of second-hand goods and influx of cheap replica fabrics.

The Queenmothers' Foundation, led by Nana Serwaa Bonsu, Queenmother of Offinso-Kayera, also named the Second Lady as “Dwabisohemaa Adwoa Adepa” in recognition for her distinct role in promoting Ghana's culture through fashion.

Nana Serwa Bonsu said Ghana's Kente and local prints had seen increased patronage since the Second Lady assumed office in 2017.

Mrs Bawumia has been celebrated widely for her fashion statements, particularly on Independence Day celebrations.

She skilfully blends locally sourced fabrics to produce intricate designs that become signature pieces being replicated across the country and internationally.

