Queen Mothers champion technological revolution in agriculture at Gathering of the Royals

By Beyonce Diamond Kpogli
Queen Mothers from various regions convened at the sixth Agrihouse Foundation initiative, "Gathering of the Royals," with a shared commitment to leverage modern technology in agribusiness.

During a panel discussion, Akuah Tawiah I, Queen-mother of Sewfi Asempa na Eye in the Western North Region, appealed to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for technology access and credit funds.

She emphasized the need for measures akin to Access Bank's policy for farmers, suggesting a gradual repayment system.

In response, Hon Yaw Frimpong Addo, Deputy Minister of Food Agriculture in charge of crops, highlighted the upcoming Planting For Food and Jobs (PFJ 2.0).

He assured that the program would address challenges faced by farmers, offering inputs credit arrangements and market linkages.

Under PFJ 2.0, upfront costs are eliminated, and agriculture zones will be established to support sustainable and commercially oriented farming, focusing on climate-smart agriculture.

The five-year plan aims for self-sufficiency in key crops and poultry, including tomato, rice, maize, and broiler production.

Hon. Yaw Frimpong encouraged queen mothers to register their farmlands in MoFA district offices to access the benefits. The event, attended by over 100 queen mothers, honored former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings for her advocacy in women's growth.

In her acceptance remarks, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings commended the Agrihouse Foundation and urged young women to be focused and resilient.

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, emphasized the initiative's goal to scale up women's involvement in agribusiness and catalyze positive change.

The Gathering of the Royals serves as a platform for queen mothers to dialogue, learn, and impact the agricultural sector positively, championing a technological revolution for sustainable farming practices.

