NSS allowance for November and December paid — Ashanti region NASPA to members

Service personnel under the National Service Scheme (NSS) in the Ashanti region have finally received their allowance arrears for the months of November and December 2023.

According to a press release issued by the Ashanti Regional branch of the National Service Personnel Association (NASPA), the long-awaited allowances have been paid out.

The release, dated March 4, was signed by NASPA's regional financial secretary Benedict Ponato and public relations officer Inir Joshua.

It urged all service personnel to visit E-Zwich vendor points or banks to load and withdraw their funds.

"We bring to you warm greetings from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the Regional Executive Committee (REC) of Ashanti Regional NASPA.

“We are by this release informing all Service Personnel and the general public that the allowances for November 2023 and December 2023 have finally been paid," the statement said.