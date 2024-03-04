Ratify ILO Convention 190 on violence, harassment – TUC

The Upper East Regional branch of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has presented a petition to the government demanding the ratification of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention 190 on violence and harassment at workplaces.

Presenting the petition to the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, Regional Secretary of the TUC, Madam Scholastica Tagtir Dery, disclosed that harassment and violence are becoming common at workplaces.

She said 71.7 per cent of respondents in a survey confirmed they have experienced some form of harassment in their workplaces.

Madam Dery disclosed that 53 per cent of the respondents were women, while 67.9 per cent were between the ages of 22 and 35.

She said the government, through the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, deserves some praise for ILO Convention 190 but needs to ratify it to work base violence and harassment.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the government, Mr Yakubu said it was inappropriate for anyone to harass people or subject others to any form of abuse at workplaces.

He said the government is concerned about the well-being of Ghanaian workers, adding that the petition would be given the needed attention.