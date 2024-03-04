Modern Ghana logo
MoH launches AGMEN project to fight childhood cancer

By Priscilla Osei-Wusu Nimako, ISD II Contributor
MoH launches AGMEN project to fight childhood cancer
Ministry of Health has launched the AGMEN project to improve childhood cancer care in Ghana.

The Director for External Health Cooperation of the ministry, Dr Hafez Adam Taher, said as part of the implementation of the National Policy on NCDs, steps have been taken to review the National Cancer Care Strategy 2013-2016 to conform with the new NCD’s policy.

He said globally, 400,000 children were diagnosed with cancer, adding that there was an anticipation of 1,200 new cases in Ghana.

He emphasised the value of early detection and the fact that tumours in children are treatable with early diagnosis.

He added that with support from development partners, the country has seen investment in pathology, medical oncology, palliative care and improvement in the logistical capacities of the cancer registries.

The Director of Allied Health, Dr Ignatius Awinibuno, noted that the ministry was poised to strengthen its partnership with World Child Cancer by formalisation a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities.

“Together, strategies and approaches can be refined to better address the challenges and opportunities ahead that will help create a sustainable and impactful change in the landscape of child cancer in Ghana,” he said.

The CEO of World Child Cancer, Luke Thomas, underscored the importance of building packages that can provide sustainable support and said the AGMEN project serves as a good example about the World Child Cancer.

To help children with cancer, he said, there was the need to invest in various sectors, adding that WCC has been doing that in the country since 2010.

He expressed optimism about the continuation of the partnerships, anticipating positive outcomes in the lives of children battling cancer in Ghana.

