Ghana may lose $3.8 billion World Bank funds if you sign Anti-Gay bill — Finance Ministry tells Akufo-Addo

Government has been warned that signing the anti-LGBTQ bill into law could result in the country losing $3.8 billion in financing from the World Bank.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said President Akufo-Addo should not assent to the bill over its "negative impact...on the economy."

The Ministry said the expected $300 million from the World Bank's First Ghana Resilient Recovery Development Policy Operation is at risk if the bill is signed.

It added that negotiations on a second $300 million operation "may be suspended."

It further warned that "Ghana is likely to lose US$3.8 billion in World Bank Financing over the next five to six years," including $600 million in budget support for 2024.

"The potential loss of these financial resources creates a financing gap in the 2024 budget that must be addressed either through a significant reduction in the expenditures or additional domestic revenue mobilisation,” read part of the statement.

The statement adds that failure to plug the gap could "derail" Ghana's IMF program and "have dire consequences" for its debt restructuring efforts.

